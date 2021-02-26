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Canadian Tire got a phone call about how they treat Canadians.
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202 views • February 26, 2021
I guess Canadian Tire doesn't want to be around much longer. Their true colors are showing through as they demonstrate their position on the socialist takeover of our Country. Telling security to tackle and choke a customer that has the right to not wear a mask. Nuremberg code says its a war crime and Canadian Tire doesn't seem to care. I for one will be turning in my Store Card. Use to be a good store.
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