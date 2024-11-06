The occupation turned a house into a prison

The Israeli occupation army closed the house of the Palestinian citizen Imad Abu Shamsiya in Tel Rumeida in the city of Hebron with a wall. He cannot leave the house after it was turned into a prison.

Interview: Imad Abu Shamsiya: The owner of the house

Reporting: Sari Jaradat

Filmed: 03/11/2024

