There's Something Not Right
Son of the Republic
Ukraine

* Something is going on in your name — with your $.

* This stinks to high heaven.

* This whole thing these last 4½ months was a fig leaf for ‘foreign aid’ i.e. money laundering.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3376: Supreme Court Hears Arguments For 14th Amendment Case (8 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4c7c88-episode-3376-supreme-court-hears-arguments-for-14th-amendment-case.html

Keywords
corruptionrussiadeep statemoney launderingnew world ordercabalglobalismcoupukrainenatosteve bannonregime changekhazarialawfarecolor revolutionwar machineforeign aidunipartyproxy wargreat resetmoney pitvictoria nulandpuppet regimeforensic auditrobert kaplan

