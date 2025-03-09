BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Martyrdom of Prisoner Khaled Abdullah in Prison
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
25 views • 1 month ago


 

The Deputy Governor of Jenin Governorate informs the brother of the martyr prisoner Khaled Mahmoud Abdullah from Jenin camp, 41 years old, of the news of his martyrdom inside the occupation prisons 10 days ago, as the occupation had informed them of this and there are no details about his martyrdom. As his brother stated, he entered prison in good health and the news was a tragedy for them. He was arrested on November 9, 2023 and was martyred 10 days ago, on February 23, 2025. He was supposed to be released from prison after two weeks, according to what his brother stated.

Reporting: obada tahene

Filmed: 03/03/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video

 

gazalebanonwest bankramallahal aqsa floud
