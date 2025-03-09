Martyrdom of Prisoner Khaled Abdullah in Prison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Deputy Governor of Jenin Governorate informs the brother of the martyr prisoner Khaled Mahmoud Abdullah from Jenin camp, 41 years old, of the news of his martyrdom inside the occupation prisons 10 days ago, as the occupation had informed them of this and there are no details about his martyrdom. As his brother stated, he entered prison in good health and the news was a tragedy for them. He was arrested on November 9, 2023 and was martyred 10 days ago, on February 23, 2025. He was supposed to be released from prison after two weeks, according to what his brother stated.
Reporting: obada tahene
Filmed: 03/03/2025
