© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secret Identities of Ashli Babbit - Fake "Capitol Attack" Crisis Actor with NO Obituary
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
3293 views • January 14, 2021
Supposed shooting "victim" Ashli Babbit is actually alias Ashley Nylen in real life. She is a government employee, related to a government employed doctor in DC, who actually lives next to the White House. I wonder how many Congressmen and Senators are patients of his?
Here we discover MORE of her many aliases, and possibly more about her secret showbiz career. Finally, we establish here family member Jesper Nylen, who is an important and pivotal figure in our next video.
The fake DC "attack" was meant to be a smokescreen to cover the greatest crime in modern history - the theft of the United States from its voters. But, it ends up revealing more about the deep corruption of a majority of our legislature.
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, Ruby Freeman, Wandrea Moss, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, ballots printed in China, phone call, fake ballots from China, Ashli Babbit, false flag, hoax, fake shooting, Ashley Babbit, Ashli Babbit, Ashley Nylen,
Here we discover MORE of her many aliases, and possibly more about her secret showbiz career. Finally, we establish here family member Jesper Nylen, who is an important and pivotal figure in our next video.
The fake DC "attack" was meant to be a smokescreen to cover the greatest crime in modern history - the theft of the United States from its voters. But, it ends up revealing more about the deep corruption of a majority of our legislature.
voting fraud, 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, video, documentation, felony, polling, ballots, fake ballots, watermark, Steve Pieczenik, DHS, CIA, Federal, White House, presidential race, electronic voting, software, Diebold, rigged, ballot stuffing, tampering, black box voting, evidence, prosecution, election results, winner, media, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, complicity, registrar of voters, democracy, republic, Ruby Freeman, Wandrea Moss, fraudulent results, USPS, backdating, Project Veritas, proof, QR codes, ballot tracing, secrecy, hidden ballots, custody, chain of custody, verification, steal, stolen election, Giuliani, ABC, NBC, CBS, PBS, ballots printed in China, phone call, fake ballots from China, Ashli Babbit, false flag, hoax, fake shooting, Ashley Babbit, Ashli Babbit, Ashley Nylen,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.