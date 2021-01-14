Secret Identities of Ashli Babbit - Fake "Capitol Attack" Crisis Actor with NO Obituary

Supposed shooting "victim" Ashli Babbit is actually alias Ashley Nylen in real life. She is a government employee, related to a government employed doctor in DC, who actually lives next to the White House. I wonder how many Congressmen and Senators are patients of his?



Here we discover MORE of her many aliases, and possibly more about her secret showbiz career. Finally, we establish here family member Jesper Nylen, who is an important and pivotal figure in our next video.



The fake DC "attack" was meant to be a smokescreen to cover the greatest crime in modern history - the theft of the United States from its voters. But, it ends up revealing more about the deep corruption of a majority of our legislature.





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