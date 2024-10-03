BBN, Oct 3, 2024 – LEFT TO DIE: Desperate Americans starve and die...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 3, 2024 – LEFT TO DIE: Desperate Americans starve and die while corrupt politicians send BILLIONS to Israel and Ukraine
- FEMA runs out of money for Americans after spending billions on illegal immigration
- Government threatening ARREST of citizens trying to help flood victims
- Trapped citizens running out of food, water, medicine... hiking out on foot
- CASH is king (and silver), as all electronic payment systems have collapsed
- Israel looks to bomb Iran's oil fields
- Global oil prices and gasoline prices will skyrocket
- Shocking level of global economic damage will be unleashed by Israel
- Interview with David DuByne - North Carolina collapsing into "Mad Max" existence
- New sermon: The return of Christ revisited: God sends a COMET to obliterate human civilization as in the days of Noah
