SHOW NO. 94 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Jan 25th, 2023)
7 views
channel image
The Agent For Truth
Published 17 hours ago |

We salute our dear friend, colleague and life-long freedom fighter Shawn O'Connor. Attorney Larry Becraft explains and illustrates how the wording in the earlier definitions has been deleted so that the wording in later/recent/current definitions deceives the public as to what the constitutional definition of “income” actually is and what items are and what items are not “income” that could be subject to income taxation.

Keywords
irsincomeincome-taxformer-irs-agent

