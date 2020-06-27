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This is the VISION - Where is this Ministry Going?
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0 view • June 27, 2020
This week has been a week of reflection for me — a time of remembering what the Lord has done. I have been going back in my mind and visiting the memorial stones of my Life, where GOD moved mightily, to encourage myself in the Lord.
Fortunately, two of those moments were recorded, and I wanted to share those memories with you today. I hope that, by sharing this part of my testimony, you will be encouraged to revisit those memorial stones in your own life, and that God will restore to you the joy of your salvation.
I also hope to encourage you to join me as I recast the vision for IGBY, making our purpose and calling plain. There is so much that God wants to do through this ministry, and we need your help. Please pray about partnering with us today.
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Fortunately, two of those moments were recorded, and I wanted to share those memories with you today. I hope that, by sharing this part of my testimony, you will be encouraged to revisit those memorial stones in your own life, and that God will restore to you the joy of your salvation.
I also hope to encourage you to join me as I recast the vision for IGBY, making our purpose and calling plain. There is so much that God wants to do through this ministry, and we need your help. Please pray about partnering with us today.
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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