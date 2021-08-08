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TASA - Aug 03, 2021 - 6) We gave the Federal's Principle (The Pope) enough time to Prepare - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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21 views • August 08, 2021
Q: Should we continue in our time plan? We gave the Federal's Principle (Pope) enough time to prepare, and it's the principles responsibility to handle this notice to the Territorial / Municipal Government sub-sub-sub-contractor agencies. Our duty is to maintain the peace as peaceable Assembly. We should have our assets last year April, now we are preparing our banks in order to fund our Un-incorporated government and its courts. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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