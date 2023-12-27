Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on December 25-26





▪️Several Ukrainian Su-24M launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles at the port of Feodosia in the east of the Crimean Peninsula. The large landing ship Novocherkassk sustained significant damage, casualties were reported.





▪️Russian troops also carried out a series of strikes on enemy facilities on the territory of Ukraine. The port infrastructure in Odesa came under fire where an ammunition depot was hit.





▪️Meanwhile, on the fronts, the Russian offensive continues along the entire line of contact. In the Liman direction, assault units managed to make significant advances in the forest belt towards Terny.





▪️Northwest of Bakhmut, Russian troops were able to gain a foothold in the center of Bogdanivka. And to the south, Russian troops extended the zone of control towards Ivanivske after the Chornobylets residential area was completely cleared.





▪️In the Donetsk direction, the Russian Army continues the operation to encircle the Avdiivka fortification. On the northern flank, the Russian Armed Forces occupied several AFU strongholds on the outskirts of Novokalynove.

▪️To the southwest of Donetsk, Russian forces have fully completed the clearing of Mar'inka. At the same time, Russian troops are striking at neighboring Heorhiivka, where the enemy has concentrated its remaining forces.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, both sides are engaged in occasional fighting near Robotyne and Novopokrovka. Nevertheless, due to the rainy weather, the intensity of clashes has somewhat declined.