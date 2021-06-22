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'If You Give That Jab to Your Child You Are Committing a Crime' .
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51 views • June 22, 2021
Warns Parents: 'If You Give That Jab to Your Child You Are Committing a Crime' (Video)
Prominent German virologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi advises the public not to receive the potentially “lethal” Chinese coronavirus “vaccines.” The esteemed doctor warns parents if they vaccinate their “defenseless” children, they are committing a “crime.”
In a short video released by Dr. Bhakdi, he explains that all brands of the experimental gene-altering mRNA injection, known as the coronavirus vaccine, cause the immune system to “explode into action to fight the virus.” The immune system’s response triggers the formation of thrombi that can be lethal.
“We have always had a deep concern that this explosion would set by chain reactions leading to the formation of blood clots in your vessels, clots that no one can see, but they can feel if the clots form in your brain,” Dr. Bhakdi explained.
The prominent physician added if vaccinated people do experience blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis, they “will have splitting headaches, nausea, vomiting, paralysis, so many things that so many people have been reporting.”
To detect if a vaccinated person has blood clotting happening somewhere in their body, they can take a D-dimer lab test, stated Dr. Bhakdi.
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FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Prominent German virologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi advises the public not to receive the potentially “lethal” Chinese coronavirus “vaccines.” The esteemed doctor warns parents if they vaccinate their “defenseless” children, they are committing a “crime.”
In a short video released by Dr. Bhakdi, he explains that all brands of the experimental gene-altering mRNA injection, known as the coronavirus vaccine, cause the immune system to “explode into action to fight the virus.” The immune system’s response triggers the formation of thrombi that can be lethal.
“We have always had a deep concern that this explosion would set by chain reactions leading to the formation of blood clots in your vessels, clots that no one can see, but they can feel if the clots form in your brain,” Dr. Bhakdi explained.
The prominent physician added if vaccinated people do experience blood clots and cerebral vein thrombosis, they “will have splitting headaches, nausea, vomiting, paralysis, so many things that so many people have been reporting.”
To detect if a vaccinated person has blood clotting happening somewhere in their body, they can take a D-dimer lab test, stated Dr. Bhakdi.
https://666antichristwarning.com/
666 Anti-Christ Warning & A Walk With the Lord Ministry Merchandise:
https://a-walk-with-the-lord-ministry.creator-spring.com/
PayPal Me: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/awwtlmin
FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Notwithstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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