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Gen. Keane on China’s Xi calling for fairer world order, Biden foreign policy
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90 views • April 21, 2021
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane weighs on on Chinese President Xi Jinping calling for fairer world order and Russian President Putin trying to create 'sphere of influence' to regain control of former Soviet Union.
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