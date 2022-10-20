Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Secret Message Transmissions in Movies
113 views
channel image
GIUREH group int united rescue
Published a month ago |

Everyone likes to watch a good movie and relax, so of course that's a good medium for our ruling Masters for message transmissions and to put their signature on it by showing obelisks, pyramids, all seeing eyes, the Isis sun discs, Osiris ostrich feathers, snakes and demotic words; on many occasions they behave like cats and dogs pissing at a street corner to mark their territory. Secrecy and lies are their biggest weapons against humanity, and they're not very brave. So bravery is our weapon with which we could beat them: Bravery vs Lies. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3okxT... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXaXn... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17JXr... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TBIN... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=He8lD... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Second_... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/In_hoc_... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aorSG... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IIhM... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mF5p... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7dQTa... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1glS... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBT1w... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hnmA... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daig_(S...)

Keywords
satanismpedophilesmoviesswitzerlandtom cruiseknights templarspharaohsoccult symbolssecret transmission messagesevil hollywood

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket