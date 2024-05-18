Cambridge Cochin Hebrew Revelation: The Scroll of Mysteries (The Introduction)

#bible #hebrew #manuscripts #ProjectTruthMinistries #HebrewRevelation This is a very historic thing examining a newly translated Hebrew Revelation from Cochin India. PTM has invited the top people who worked on this manuscript to come examine it on camera and talk about the findings of this manuscript. A lot things found in the manuscript point to this being a Copy of a copy of a copy that comes from a first century Hebrew source. This will be amazing! Stay tuned for the next video! God Bless!

