Cambridge Cochin Hebrew Revelation: The Scroll of Mysteries (The Introduction)

#bible #hebrew #manuscripts #ProjectTruthMinistries #HebrewRevelation
This is a very historic thing examining a newly translated Hebrew Revelation from Cochin India. PTM has invited the top people who worked on this manuscript to come examine it on camera and talk about the findings of this manuscript. A lot things found in the manuscript point to this being a Copy of a copy of a copy that comes from a first century Hebrew source. This will be amazing! Stay tuned for the next video!
God Bless!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.