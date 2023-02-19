Create New Account
World War 3 + Alien Invasion + A.I. Takeover + Zombie Apocalypse
Islam is a Mental illness
Published 20 hours ago

According to my calculation: Zombie apocalypse shall start on 1 march 2024, 11:09 am Greenwich. Because of 6g activation system. 🍇🍇🍇👹
Anybody that received 2 doses will turn into a zombie after their souls got sucked by a soul harvesting machine...

https://www.brighteon.com/5af06063-d891-49f4-ba18-bdef86a1ad57

I used Vaccination Track Map for my calculation as on 1st March 70% will be 2nd dosed: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2021/world/covid-vaccinations-tracker.html

Mirrored: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eflRwMrYLztT/

vaccinesufoainwoww3alien invasionzombie apocalypseblue beam

