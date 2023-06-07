Brunson Case - Historical Moves Being Made Against Congress

Loy Brunson shares a historical update about his case against the members of congress for not upholding their oath to protect the United States of America, something that could flip the government on their head.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.