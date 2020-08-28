© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Me & My Shadow | JoyCamp Short
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • August 28, 2020
"Taking it in its deepest sense, the #shadow is the invisible saurian tail that man still drags behind him. Carefully amputated, it becomes the healing serpent of the mysteries. Only monkeys parade with it." ~ #Jung
#JoyCamp is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the Camp by becoming a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/thejoycamp
Or make a one time donation on PayPal:
PayPal.Me/thejoycamp
Bitcoin Address: 1DshgNCLNgWe3qtiM95yA1qmuVPECNBCqs Litecoin Address: LUmCjcvEi4r7fdbtMVq9i75Za8yahqTxvb
Get more from JoyCamp: http://www.thejoycamp.com
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/joycamp-podcast/id1438156106
PodCast download: https://joycamppodcast.libsyn.com/
Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thjoycamp
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thejoycamp
Benny's Blog: https://steemit.com/@joycamp-benny
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycam...
#JoyCamp is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the Camp by becoming a Patron: https://www.patreon.com/thejoycamp
Or make a one time donation on PayPal:
PayPal.Me/thejoycamp
Bitcoin Address: 1DshgNCLNgWe3qtiM95yA1qmuVPECNBCqs Litecoin Address: LUmCjcvEi4r7fdbtMVq9i75Za8yahqTxvb
Get more from JoyCamp: http://www.thejoycamp.com
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/joycamp-podcast/id1438156106
PodCast download: https://joycamppodcast.libsyn.com/
Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thjoycamp
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thejoycamp
Benny's Blog: https://steemit.com/@joycamp-benny
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycam...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.