Here’s How Our Expression of Happiness Changes as We Age

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Are you really less happy or has your standard for it simply shifted now that you’re older? 🤔
Dr. Cassie Holmes from UCLA Anderson School of Management, an expert on time and happiness, and author of the book, ‘Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most’ reveals a surprising fact about the CORRELATION between happiness and age. 🥳
According to Dr. Holmes, people tend to express their happiness with ‘loud happiness’ when they are young before transitioning into experiencing happiness in a calmer manner. ☺️
Do you agree with what Dr. Holmes just shared? Type YES in the comments if you agree.