Here’s How Our Expression of Happiness Changes as We Age
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 2 months ago

Are you really less happy or has your standard for it simply shifted now that you’re older? 🤔


Dr. Cassie Holmes from UCLA Anderson School of Management, an expert on time and happiness, and author of the book, ‘Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most’ reveals a surprising fact about the CORRELATION between happiness and age. 🥳


According to Dr. Holmes, people tend to express their happiness with ‘loud happiness’ when they are young before transitioning into experiencing happiness in a calmer manner. ☺️


Do you agree with what Dr. Holmes just shared? Type YES in the comments if you agree.

