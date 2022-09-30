Here’s How Our Expression of Happiness Changes as We Age

Are you really less happy or has your standard for it simply shifted now that you’re older? 🤔



Dr. Cassie Holmes from UCLA Anderson School of Management, an expert on time and happiness, and author of the book, ‘Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most’ reveals a surprising fact about the CORRELATION between happiness and age. 🥳



According to Dr. Holmes, people tend to express their happiness with ‘loud happiness’ when they are young before transitioning into experiencing happiness in a calmer manner. ☺️



Do you agree with what Dr. Holmes just shared? Type YES in the comments if you agree.

