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Agenda 21 “Sustainable Goals” Completely EXPOSED
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314 views • November 07, 2020
This short video explains how the United Nation’s “Sustainable Goals” are cover ups for the actual objectives behind each goal. Each goal today, has already been played out, such as the promotion of LGBTQ & Weather Control.
It’s only a matter of time when each of these objectives have been fully completely in which our freedoms, liberties, privacy, and sovereignty is abolished.
Original video by Venessa Beeley: https://youtu.be/EH272NCMm-g
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🦋 Follow me on Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/codhuroyal...
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Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
#Agenda21 #Agenda21Explained #Convid19
Shared from and subscribe to:
Scarack Verity V2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCerYDRwfLxHwWDiZznTQRsQ
It’s only a matter of time when each of these objectives have been fully completely in which our freedoms, liberties, privacy, and sovereignty is abolished.
Original video by Venessa Beeley: https://youtu.be/EH272NCMm-g
🔥 Make sure to like, share, and subscribe for more videos!
🦋 Follow me on Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/codhuroyal...
🎃 Follow me on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/bo82...
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
#Agenda21 #Agenda21Explained #Convid19
Shared from and subscribe to:
Scarack Verity V2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCerYDRwfLxHwWDiZznTQRsQ
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