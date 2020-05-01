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The Candace Owens Show - Tim Ballard interview, Operation Underground Railroad
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66 views • May 01, 2020
Slavery is alive and well today. Human trafficking is a booming business that is being propelled by both the powerful and our on-demand sexualized culture. Tim Ballard, former special agent and founder of Operation Underground Railroad, joins Candace to discuss how society aids this multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise.
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