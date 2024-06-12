Let's join in Prayer for Israel!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take action in Prayer for Israel
Israel is experiencing a powerful SPIRITUAL AWAKENING. More than ever we need prayers of the saints for the work ahead!
"COME OH SON OF RIGHTEOUSNESS
WITH HEALING ON YOUR WINGS
WE’LL BOW DOWN AND SING
GLORY TO THE KING
LATTER RAIN, LET IT RAIN, LET HIM REIGN"
We call forth the Latter Rain of the Ruach ha Qdesh, to fall upon the people of ADONAI, bringing revival, salvation and deliverance upon Israel and the nations! In YAHUSHA'S MIGHTY NAME! ~Bracha