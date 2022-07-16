WHAT IS THE 'INTERNET' OF 'NANO-THINGS' (FROM THE HORSES MOUTH) JOSEP MIGUEL JORNET #WINLAB #PATENTS

(world orders review)================

The 'INTERNET' of 'NANO-THINGS' ? (WINLAB Seminar)

Josep Miguel Jornet (The Mystery Nano-Man Engineer)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/jFiZiE9MxoBs/ [SHARE]

================

(source) Josep Miguel Jornet (WINLAB Seminar) The Internet of Nano-Things

Shared May 11, 2021 / Date: August 30, *2011 1:30 PM

https://invidious.snopyta.org/watch?v=Y3rew7JoPuQ

================

(our channel) sub, share, support @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================





👉 Having difficulties pasting bulk links and details in the Brighteon info box here, so please refer to the channel link below this for the source of this video and the full list of links and information. -- Alex Hammer





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/