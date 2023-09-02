Create New Account
Melbourne Freedom Rally 2 September 2023 - State Library
Part three of our rally, presenting the speeches on the steps of Melbourne's State Library. In response to the trouble there last Saturday, there was a strong Police presence. So we were guaranteed a safe and orderly visit. After this we went to St Paul's Cathedral but that will be a separate video to be made later. This video edit concludes back at Parliament House after a very full and involved march. 

Keywords
freedompolicesaturdayrallymelbournespeechesparliament housestate library

