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Controversial Constitutional Crash Course!
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Welcome to my latest special presentation, a critically important history refresher and reminder, especially for people that were uninspired by Civics class. It's an unconventional guide to the Constitution and American History. Controversial Infotainment and Gonzo Journalism designed to challenge your critical thinking skills. Your life could depend on knowing this information, can you handle it?
Chapters:
Introduction
American Backstory (2:00)
Constitution Contents (9:35)
Bill of Rights (16:15)
American Evolution (22:13)
The Amendments (24:41)
21st Century Conflict (37:37)
Personal Interpretations (41:10)
Integrity Showdown (42:13)
Now and Going Forward (44:49)
Chapters:
Introduction
American Backstory (2:00)
Constitution Contents (9:35)
Bill of Rights (16:15)
American Evolution (22:13)
The Amendments (24:41)
21st Century Conflict (37:37)
Personal Interpretations (41:10)
Integrity Showdown (42:13)
Now and Going Forward (44:49)
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