An Intentional Special: "HHH Rally 2 Interview: Mendenhall/Huwig"

"Warner Mendenhall and Kathryn Huwig Speaking Out". The Covid protocols are still being used in the hospitals today. These are the same ones that killed hundreds of thousands of loved ones. They must be eradicated and there must be accountability and open investigations into these hospitals. Covid was an incentivized 'plandemic'. Follow us at micmeow.com!