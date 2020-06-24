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In the fire, the king will come
Thunder rolls, piper and drum
Evil sons, overrun
Count their sins - judgment comes
The checkerboard of nights and days -
Man will die, man be saved
The sky will fall, the earth will pray
When judgment comes to claim its day
See the word of the prophet
On a stone in his hand
Poison pen revelation
Or just a sign in the sand?
The checkerboard of nights and days -
Man will die, man be saved
The sky will fall, the earth will pray
When judgment comes to claim its day
See the word of the prophet
On a stone in his hand
Poison pen revelation
Or just a sign in the sand?
Argus (1972)
Wishbone Ash
"See the word of the prophet
On a stone in his hand" : See more below
Revelation 2:17
“He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the hidden manna, and will give him a white stone, and in the stone a new name written, which no man knoweth saving he that receiveth it.”
King James Version (KJV)
This is also described in The Book of Revelation / Apocalypse, chapter 10, where the Angel gives the apostle, John, a little book and when he eats it up (reads and digests its contents) it is bitter in his belly, but is in his mouth sweet as honey (easy to read, but not so easy to digest and do what it says).
The Little Book available here, for free:
https://jahtruth.net/wayad.htm
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ooKz6Oa7lrk&;list=RDooKz6Oa7lrk&start_radio=1&t=0