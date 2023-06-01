Create New Account
Healing frequencies; Tesla, Anthony Holland etc.
Schuman's resonance from the earth at 7.38hertz is why I always recommend barefoot walking in the forest, then we've got healing tuning forks 528 hertz repairs DNA, 171 hertz reduces pain etc, then we've got 432 hertz music, also binaural beats, then the OPEF inducing sympathetic resonant vibrations from Anthony Holland his Rife machine (pulsating plasma light), etc. etc. I am repetitive I know, but it is the key to learning. After all, I am a teacher in heart and soul 😉

Another interesting book I should discuss after Magnetobiology is Punk Science, about the manifestation of thorus fields, including sounds. Sound and resonance creates light, levitates (!), makes things invisible(!)and more....sound creates magnetic fields, so the sound of the heart is a thorus field to close this circle of explanation. I will go deeper into these topics in next videos. 😃👍


