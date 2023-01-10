Create New Account
“What Child is This?” by Liza Rey from Noël Nouveau – Smooth Jazz Harp Christmas Music
17 views
Zackary Randalls
Published Yesterday |

Great version of "What Child is This?" which is also known by it's more ancient name "Greensleeves." Having the harp as the lead instrument gives this timeless classic a different feel than versions by other groups such as Mannheim Steamroller. It is a wonderful song you will want to add to your Christmas collection. 

The gifted musicians deliver an inspired production of the excellent arrangement. 

Remember that every Christmas is a White Christmas, so support your people.

christmasmusicfunholidayinstrumentalharpjazznew-agewhite christmaseasy listeningsmooth jazzgreensleeves

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
