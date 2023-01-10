“What Child is This?” by Liza Rey from Noël Nouveau – Smooth Jazz Harp Christmas Music

Great version of "What Child is This?" which is also known by it's more ancient name "Greensleeves." Having the harp as the lead instrument gives this timeless classic a different feel than versions by other groups such as Mannheim Steamroller. It is a wonderful song you will want to add to your Christmas collection.

The gifted musicians deliver an inspired production of the excellent arrangement.

Remember that every Christmas is a White Christmas, so support your people.