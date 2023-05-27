Por qué la Agenda 2030 quiere a toda la población concentrada en ciudades?

pues porque las personas que pueden vivir de forma autosuficiente en su trozo de tierra con su propio suministro de agua y animales para alimentarse son una amenaza.
Los gobernantes no quieren personas no manipulables al no depender del gobierno para su supervivencia.
