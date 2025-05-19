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Prejudgment 1 Timothy 5.19-25
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0 view • March 18, 2020
In today’s sermon we look at prejudging and how emotions and relationships play into our judgments. This is especially important during the fearmongering through rampant speculation that is going on in the media during the Corona-virus outbreak.
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We are a member of the Association of Free Lutheran Congregations: https://www.aflc.org/
For questions or comments you can email me at [email protected]
My twitter handle is @JoeFaldet
Visit us on other platforms:
Podcast: https://the-kingdom-at-hand.pinecast.co
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hosanna_free_lutheran/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/hosannafreelutheran
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@hosannafreelutheran:6
Website: http://www.hosannafreelutheran.com/
Archived Sermons from 2013:
https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=0B2SU6L_RyHcCUFBQUmNNWG9hNW8&usp=sharing
We are a member of the Association of Free Lutheran Congregations: https://www.aflc.org/
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