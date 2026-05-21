Russia has demonstrated the delivery of nuclear warheads to the territory of Belarus.



The Russian Defense Ministry reported that nuclear munitions have been delivered to the storage points of the missile brigade in Belarus.



This is happening as part of exercises, where Belarusian military personnel are practicing the equipping of missile carriers with "special munitions", the covert deployment of units, and preparation for launches.



Recall that Belarus and Russia are currently conducting nuclear exercises, including with the use of "Iskander" missiles, designed for strikes on Europe.

Adding:

Belarus is not going to get involved in the conflict in Ukraine - there's no need for that, Lukashenko stated:



“It will only be involved in one case: if aggression is committed on our territory.”



Lukashenko noted that he is ready to meet with Zelensky anywhere in Ukraine or Belarus to discuss issues of bilateral relations.