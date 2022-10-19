Warning: The Time Is Late — This Is An SOS Moment!

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Copyright © Elizabeth MariePosted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-time-is-late/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "“The birth-pangs are getting stronger and stronger…. and longer and longer…. can your not feel it?
What is written in My Scriptures is coming to pass right before your very eyes… but most do not see it!"