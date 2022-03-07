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3/6/2022 Miles Guo: The biggest significance of the judge’s ruling on Pfizer is that it has proven the COVID vaccine is a poison, which is illegal and has never been medically approved whatsoever. The vaccinated people shall seek treatment to get rid of the toxin of the COVID vaccine ASAP