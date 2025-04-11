MMR II best to stop acute measles outbreak can cause pneumonia

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Almost everybody in America has had a measles vaccine. Therefore nobody is immune, because the vaccines, of course, are creating pathogenic priming... I won't go there.... But anyway, so the child died of a measles-related illness. So what I wanted to tell the 100 people who called me yesterday in the last three days and saying, Bobby Kennedy, what is he doing? What is this true? Is this true? Yes, MMR II, MMR is the best way to stop an acute outbreak of measles. Which that child, I don't know who it was, did not die of measles. It said measles-related illness. So no, no, no, no, no! Pneumonia or mono or mononucleosis or anything else is not a measles-related illness. If it was a pneumonia, could it have been bird flu? Could it have been COVID? Would we have to call this COVID a few years ago?

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/09/2025

ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark - Dr. Judy Mikovits | “Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Did Not Betray Antivaxxers.” https://rumble.com/v6rx65l-dr.-judy-mikovits-health-secretary-robert-f.-kennedy-jr.-did-not.html