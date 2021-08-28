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Transhumanism and Neurocontrol
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96 views • August 28, 2021
Transhumanism is no joke.. After your DNA has been changed to a non natural by MRNA you will be patentable .. Whats the big deal? Well , you wont be spiderman,, but you will bea walking talking spy mondule super spreader that when deemed useless can be harvested...Wake up..
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