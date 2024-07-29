author, Laura Dodsworth, explains methods of psychological manipulation and fear mongering used to "nudge" people into compliance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Journalist and author, Laura Dodsworth, explains how a UK government advisor from the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviours (SPI-B), told her that the same methods of psychological manipulation and fear mongering used to "nudge" people into compliance with draconian lockdown measures, would be used to elicit mass compliance with draconian Net Zero policies—a campaign we're now seeing play out in hysterical mainstream media weather reporting.