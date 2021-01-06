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"WE STILL SEE A PATH:" Listen to Sen. Kelly Loeffler's Late Night Remarks on Georgia Runoff Race
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109 views • January 06, 2021
Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are neck-and-neck in the Georgia Senate runoff races against Sen. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
Perdue holds an extremely slim lead over Ossoff while Warnock was slightly ahead of Loeffler, but leads could shift through Tuesday night, Wednesday morning and potentially beyond as different tranches of votes from different areas are counted.
Perdue holds an extremely slim lead over Ossoff while Warnock was slightly ahead of Loeffler, but leads could shift through Tuesday night, Wednesday morning and potentially beyond as different tranches of votes from different areas are counted.
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