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Life is freedom, freedom is life-in-a nutshell
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126 views • September 20, 2021
This is a Scottish tv presenter, an author and an archaeologist, presenter of several TV documentaries.
Listen to what he has to say, we do not trust GBN, we have reasons to believe it's a controlled alternative news channel, but in this case, what he is saying is true.
Listen to what he has to say, we do not trust GBN, we have reasons to believe it's a controlled alternative news channel, but in this case, what he is saying is true.
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