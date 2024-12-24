BGMCTV Messianic Lesson E279 PARASH 10 B’resheet _ Genesis 41_1-44_17 Miketz

BGMCTV E279 PARASH 10 B’resheet / Genesis 41:1-44:17 Miketz

Brit HaDasha Mark 7-9





Gen 42:21 They said to each other, "We are in fact guilty concerning our brother. He was in distress and pleaded with us; we saw it and wouldn't listen. That's why this distress has come upon us now."













This Parash main theme is living with mistakes instead of truly repenting, paying the price and moving on from them. Yoseph’s brother lived with their disgusting jealousy mistake for 13 years. Every time something went wrong could you image what they were thinking? Now they are in jail, why?





Learn about the grace and truth of the one true King in this teaching





www.BGMCTV.org