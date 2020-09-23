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G. Edward Griffin - The Capitalist Conspiracy (1973)
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205 views • September 23, 2020
Edward Griffin - The Capitalist Conspiracy: An Inside view of International Banking Written and narrated by G. Edward Griffin. An old cult film, made in 1973. This is an adaptation of a documentary filmstrip tracing the history of a small group of people who control the money systems of the world. It shows how this group is protected by governments and how its wealth is derived by creating money out of nothing. We see how this group wields power through government, foundations, education, and the mass media. It has aided such regimes as Russia and China, not because it is pro-Communist, but because a visible enemy and the threat of war have been useful in persuading the masses to embrace the group's ultimate goal: a world government which they expect to control from behind the scenes. They are now working to replace fear of nuclear war with fear of global pollution as the motivation for world government. It is clear that the plan revealed in this program continues to unfold. Monopoly is not an outgrowth of capitalism. Monopolists lobby for laws that give them advantages in the market place. Monopoloy is not based on free-enterprise competition, but the escape from it. It is not the product of free market but the bedfellow of hidden agreements and occult coteries.

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This is the best edition of this cult classic available on the net. Based on the original source DVD, it has been image processed and restored to a hitherto unseen quality. The removal of noise has made it possible to compress this film down to 232 MB without any loss of quality. The sound quality corresponds to the original source DVD quality. The restoration of this cult film is meant as an hommage to our gentleman activist and untiring hero G. Edward Griffin.
Keywords
capitalistcommunismrevolutionleftistconspiracyrothschildunited nationsunited statesrockefellerilluminatigeorge soroscreditnational debtcurrencymonopolymarxismleftismcouncil on foreign relationsedwardtrilateral commissiongriffintragedy and hopecarol quigleyprivate central bankinginternational bakners
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