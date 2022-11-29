Should Women Preach, the Devil Says No! Pt 4: Women in China's Revival w/ Alice Marchesani

China is the world’s fastest growing Christian Church. Reports of up to 30,000 people, per day, are coming to Christ. Even under threats of imprisonment or even death, the Gospel is spreading like wildfire throughout this Communist nation. One thing that sets apart the churches of China from the West, is that the intense persecution keeps the church groups that meet together, rather small. Very much like the beginning of Christendom, believers meet in house churches to avoid detection and scrutiny. What you may not know is that even as the Church has grown to over 100 million, about 70% of believers are women and those women are the backbone of ministry and missionary work all over the country.

When you look at how revival is spreading across China, you can see how the early church could have spread so quickly. While American churches tend to sideline half of their team, China’s ministries are on fire with salvations, miracles, signs and wonders. If we are judging by the fruit, we can see that China’s model of women being great ministers alongside men (as Paul called both men and women co-laborers) we can see that the misinterpretation of scripture that silences women is not just destructive to the women these false teachings silence, but is stopping revival and ministry from flourishing.

Many women in the Word of God were great ministers and even were used by the Holy Spirit to lay down inspired Words from God, such as Mary, the mother of Jesus and Elizabeth in Luke 1. Barak joins Deborah in a scriptural song of praise to God after battle, just like David’s psalms, in Judges 5. In John 20, Jesus appears first to Mary and tells her to preach the first foundational truth of the Gospel, that Christ is risen and that he must ascend to the Father. She was the first source of foundational Christian doctrine. In light of these and many more passages, it becomes clear that God uses whom He wills, when he wills and we all must be open to being ministers of the Gospel wherever we go. Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/should-women-preach-the-devil-says-no-pt-4-women-in-chinas-revival/





