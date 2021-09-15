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Sept 14 - Dire Economic News, Shocking Injection Death Numbers Released by CDC
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526 views • September 15, 2021
Tonight we will be talking about the dire economic news that keeps getting worse, lawsuits against the Commie Joe administration are exploding over the illegal and unconstitutional V@xx mandates, the SHOCKING injection death numbers from direct from the CDC, a major warning for Apple users and more.
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Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
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Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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