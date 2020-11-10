"Jew"opoly

"Jewopoly" - ("Jews", Drugs, Monopoly and the Bible)... explores the story of the drug trade and compares it to the Bible. Drugs have always been used as an instrument to control the people. As the drug culture rises in the Western world, our nations fall into degradation and will eventually lead us to our own destruction, unless we do something about it.

"All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing."

*David Sassoon Opium Trade

http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/13218-sassoon



*Oliver Cromwell English Civil War:



http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/4772-cromwell-oliver





*Nicholas Flamel:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Flamel





*G5331 Strong's Concordance: φαρμακεία pharmakeia far-mak-i'-ah From G5332; medication (pharmacy), that is, (by extension) magic (literal or figurative): - sorcery, witchcraft.

*Strong's Concordance H3784 Witchcraft Hebrew כָּשַׁף kâshaph kaw-shaf' A primitive root; properly to whisper a spell, that is, to inchant or practise magic: - sorcerer, (use) witch (-craft).

*http://www.4-traders.com/

Search any company to see the stock holders. Search the company, click on the "company" bar and scroll down.

*Fourth Lateran Council Canas

https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/basis/lateran4.asp

*The Invention of the Jewish People:

https://www.brighteon.com/30b3f6a8-c7b4-4882-8af6-a26d18b5b8cd



