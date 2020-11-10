BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Jew"opoly
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
718 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
551 views • November 10, 2020

"Jewopoly" - ("Jews", Drugs, Monopoly and the Bible)... explores the story of the drug trade and compares it to the Bible. Drugs have always been used as an instrument to control the people. As the drug culture rises in the Western world, our nations fall into degradation and will eventually lead us to our own destruction, unless we do something about it. 

 "All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing." 

 *David Sassoon Opium Trade

http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/13218-sassoon


 *Oliver Cromwell English Civil War:


http://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/4772-cromwell-oliver

*Nicholas Flamel:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicolas_Flamel

*G5331 Strong's Concordance: φαρμακεία pharmakeia far-mak-i'-ah From G5332; medication (pharmacy), that is, (by extension) magic (literal or figurative): - sorcery, witchcraft. 

 *Strong's Concordance H3784 Witchcraft Hebrew כָּשַׁף kâshaph kaw-shaf' A primitive root; properly to whisper a spell, that is, to inchant or practise magic: - sorcerer, (use) witch (-craft). 

 *http://www.4-traders.com/ 

Search any company to see the stock holders. Search the company, click on the "company" bar and scroll down. 

 *Fourth Lateran Council Canas

https://sourcebooks.fordham.edu/basis/lateran4.asp

*The Invention of the Jewish People: 

https://www.brighteon.com/30b3f6a8-c7b4-4882-8af6-a26d18b5b8cd


Keywords
childrendrugsromanfatherpedophiliachristianjewschurchcatholicsacrificeeuropeorthodoxcrucifixionmonopolypassoverbloodritualsgeneralrussianlibelthomasnorwichkidnappingsholacustkabals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Report Says More Than 6,000 Pharmacies Certified to Dispense Abortion Pills, Cites Oversight Gaps

Morgan S. Verity
The simple stride: How walking after colon cancer diagnosis fights debilitating fatigue and reclaims life

The simple stride: How walking after colon cancer diagnosis fights debilitating fatigue and reclaims life

Ava Grace
The silent thief: How everyday isolation is stealing our minds, landmark study reveals

The silent thief: How everyday isolation is stealing our minds, landmark study reveals

Ava Grace
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

New South Wales Approves Human Composting as End-of-Life Option

Douglas Harrington
Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Study Finds Lower Cognitive Function in 60-69 Age Group Tied to Higher Future Stroke Risk

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy