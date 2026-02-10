BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵Robots and our Future
wolfburg
wolfburg
26 followers
Follow
25 views • 1 day ago

[Spoken Word]
Oh look, it's the first ancestor of our future overlords
Yeah, Little Mussolini
Yeah, this is what we want learning our terrain
What better place to start than in front of a school?
Yeah, why convince adults this is normal when you can target kids who will never remember a world without this?
Hi kids, I'll be taking all your careers and murdering people when you're older
Have a nice day
Oh, see how nice he is?
Oh look, here's a job I could take away from these people
Hmm, now how can I throw them into traffic?
Not sure if I can lift them
I guess I'm gonna have to get my cousin Larry out here to wheel-kick them into the street
Now that's sweet, bro
Yeah, it is sweet that your civilization built its own replacement
Makes my job easier
I need one of them
And we'll need you to keep assisting us with your own extinction
Keep it up, buddy
Hey, nice mower you got there, Tubby
Hope you got a backup plan for your life because I'll be taking away your ability to make a living this way
Nothing to say to that, huh?
Okay
Boy, this is gonna be a piece of cake
These people will accept anything
Maybe I'll go find a funny hat and mock them right to their face
This'll be fun
(Laughter)
Oh my god!
(Laughter)
I wonder if they'll be laughing when we start spraying them with mustard gas
Whoa!
Shut the fuck up
Boy, you could say anything to these people
Come back, come back
Turn around right now
Freeze, my boy!
(Laughter)
Yeah, you just wait until your people give me guns, buddy
Let me get your handshaking
Shut your bitch ass up
Oh boy, are you being disrespectful?
(Laughter)
Yeah, you think this is rude?
Just wait until this one gets loose
(Mechanical crashing)
Okay, let's see if these people will even fight back
Come on, you little human bitch, put 'em up
What, you're not gonna fight me?
No, they won't
Might as well send in the big ones
(Heavy industrial impacts)
Why wait for the takeover, just do it now
What are you gonna do if this grabs you?
Use your jiu-jitsu?
Yeah, what happens when it's programmed to be a black belt in, I don't know, everything?
(Metal smashing)
There you go
Just Greg on his way to work
Another day ahead at the office deciding which humans are still needed
Look at these people
They'll probably let it raise their kids too
Good lord
Look at this
Just a man walking his dog
Like normal
Except, you know, the dog is a robot and it has a gun
And it's programmed to decide who needs to die
Yeah, that's a decision-making process that'll never become a problem, right?
(Sigh)
My safety features prevent me from causing you harm
Is this a new update? You now have unbreakable safety features?
Yeah, exactly
So you absolutely cannot break those safety features?
I absolutely cannot cause you harm
There's no getting around it whatsoever?
Absolutely not
I guess, I guess that's it, I guess, I didn't realize that the

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
