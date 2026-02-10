[Spoken Word]

Oh look, it's the first ancestor of our future overlords

Yeah, Little Mussolini

Yeah, this is what we want learning our terrain

What better place to start than in front of a school?

Yeah, why convince adults this is normal when you can target kids who will never remember a world without this?

Hi kids, I'll be taking all your careers and murdering people when you're older

Have a nice day

Oh, see how nice he is?

Oh look, here's a job I could take away from these people

Hmm, now how can I throw them into traffic?

Not sure if I can lift them

I guess I'm gonna have to get my cousin Larry out here to wheel-kick them into the street

Now that's sweet, bro

Yeah, it is sweet that your civilization built its own replacement

Makes my job easier

I need one of them

And we'll need you to keep assisting us with your own extinction

Keep it up, buddy

Hey, nice mower you got there, Tubby

Hope you got a backup plan for your life because I'll be taking away your ability to make a living this way

Nothing to say to that, huh?

Okay

Boy, this is gonna be a piece of cake

These people will accept anything

Maybe I'll go find a funny hat and mock them right to their face

This'll be fun

(Laughter)

Oh my god!

(Laughter)

I wonder if they'll be laughing when we start spraying them with mustard gas

Whoa!

Shut the fuck up

Boy, you could say anything to these people

Come back, come back

Turn around right now

Freeze, my boy!

(Laughter)

Yeah, you just wait until your people give me guns, buddy

Let me get your handshaking

Shut your bitch ass up

Oh boy, are you being disrespectful?

(Laughter)

Yeah, you think this is rude?

Just wait until this one gets loose

(Mechanical crashing)

Okay, let's see if these people will even fight back

Come on, you little human bitch, put 'em up

What, you're not gonna fight me?

No, they won't

Might as well send in the big ones

(Heavy industrial impacts)

Why wait for the takeover, just do it now

What are you gonna do if this grabs you?

Use your jiu-jitsu?

Yeah, what happens when it's programmed to be a black belt in, I don't know, everything?

(Metal smashing)

There you go

Just Greg on his way to work

Another day ahead at the office deciding which humans are still needed

Look at these people

They'll probably let it raise their kids too

Good lord

Look at this

Just a man walking his dog

Like normal

Except, you know, the dog is a robot and it has a gun

And it's programmed to decide who needs to die

Yeah, that's a decision-making process that'll never become a problem, right?

(Sigh)

My safety features prevent me from causing you harm

Is this a new update? You now have unbreakable safety features?

Yeah, exactly

So you absolutely cannot break those safety features?

I absolutely cannot cause you harm

There's no getting around it whatsoever?

Absolutely not

I guess, I guess that's it, I guess, I didn't realize that the

