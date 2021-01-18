© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 2380a - Trump Releases His Economic Accomplishments, The Direction Is Clear
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
580 views • January 18, 2021
X22 REPORT
Ep. 2380a - Trump Releases His Economic Accomplishments, The Direction Is Clear
The [CB]/[DS] economic plan failed before it began. The plan they are pushing is the same old garbage, it's about destroying jobs while making it look like people are making more money, this will make more people dependent on the government. Trump has done the complete opposite and he is showing the people. The direction is clear
Ep. 2380a - Trump Releases His Economic Accomplishments, The Direction Is Clear
The [CB]/[DS] economic plan failed before it began. The plan they are pushing is the same old garbage, it's about destroying jobs while making it look like people are making more money, this will make more people dependent on the government. Trump has done the complete opposite and he is showing the people. The direction is clear
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.