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Reisen Nordamerika 2020 4K (Cape Breton Island Immobilien zu verkaufen) Kanada
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Reisen Nordamerika 2020 (Cape Breton Island Grundstück zu verkaufen)Kanada Einige Fortschrittsaufnahmen eines Grundstücks, an dem wir derzeit arbeiten, dieses Grundstück ist 50 Acres groß und steht zum Verkauf. Private Strandpromenade mit Straßen- und Stromanschluss auf der wunderschönen Cape Breton Island in Kanada! Bitte hinterlassen Sie einen Kommentar für weitere Details, Danke für Ihre Unterstützung und vergessen Sie nicht, sich für weitere 4k Yuneec Q-500 Videos anzumelden!
Mehr über Frank:
https://www.provenexpert.com/frank-eckhardt/
F.E. Property Sales - Nova Scotia (Kanada)
https://fe-propertysales.de
Cape Breton Eco Village - Selbstversorger Siedlung & Permakultur Projekt:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
Property Sales – Canada – Neusiedlerberatung – Landerwerb
Grundstücke – Grundstück kaufen in Kanada – Farmprojekt – Urlaub – Auswandern nach Kanada
Mehr über Frank:
https://www.provenexpert.com/frank-eckhardt/
F.E. Property Sales - Nova Scotia (Kanada)
https://fe-propertysales.de
Cape Breton Eco Village - Selbstversorger Siedlung & Permakultur Projekt:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
Property Sales – Canada – Neusiedlerberatung – Landerwerb
Grundstücke – Grundstück kaufen in Kanada – Farmprojekt – Urlaub – Auswandern nach Kanada
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