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Illegal alien at work in heartland
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64 views • July 27, 2021
This is a video of an illegal alien destroying your country you might think I don’t want that job but that job would feed Jamal and keep him away from home breeding and making us pay for it while Jesus can’t make his country go because there full of his kind happy too be told what to do wake up America our grand children will not have this nation
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