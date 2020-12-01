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This is how Georgia could flip | Dick Morris
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101 views • December 01, 2020
Political commentator Dick Morris comments on the ongoing 'irregularities' that are alleged by the Trump legal team, and what may happen that could reverse projected results in key swing states like Georgia. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
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