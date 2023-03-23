EPISODE 312: BANKING ON OUR FUTURE
Banking Crisis On The Horizon?; States Mount Opposition to Federal Digital Currencies; German Network Profiles Vaccine-Injured HighWire-Style, German Health Minister Folds; This Doctor, and A-list Celebrity are on a mission to create the ‘home life’ for adults with Autism, and other special needs; Positive Development on HPV Vaccine Mandate Bill in CA
Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Jenny McCarthy, Dr. Jerry Kartzinel, Amy Bohn
AIRDATE: March 23, 2023
