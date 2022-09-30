WARNING - Time Is Up

NO, the Rapture did NOT come on the Feast of Trumpets, I guess God did not get the memo. Men again set a Rapture date and again their Rapture date came and went. God showed just who is in control. God's time is not our time and God's calendar is not our calendar. Jesus will come to Rapture His faithful very soon when HE is ready and not until, as a thief in the night. To order your copy of: 'IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1695677153 To order a copy of: 'GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1717773664 or you can request a free copy from me. * Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf ** Here is the link where you can get a CeraMetix GF 7" Imperial size ceramic filter to use in place of the Berkey filter. (This is the filter I have used exclusively the last year or more): https://www.aquaceradirect.com/products/cerametix-gf-gravity-chloramine WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH; OUR CHURCH LEFT US. We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the infallible word of Almighty God, (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women (who are in sin) and are not inspired by God. But in fact are inspired by money, greed and Satan. See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sqoBX86nv0 Thank you again for your tithes, gifts, love, prayers and support, for this ministry, we have fought the good fight, we have run the race and we have pleased God. God Bless you and yours MIGHTILY. Your continued love, prayers & support are crucial for this ministry to move forward. See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Here is the new website: http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org Thank you for your support and your prayers in this Last Mission for God. You are 'NOT a Partners' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg (If these materials offend you PLEASE DO NOT ORDER or REQUEST a FREE Water Filter.) If you would like a free KJV Bible, book or (or my book: THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE or GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE) or a CD titled: THE WARNING. Please contact me and I will ship it right out to you. The Holy Spirit commanded me to: 'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'. And that is what I have attempted to do ever since. * Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED. https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb